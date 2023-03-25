ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

