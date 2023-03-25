Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 479.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

