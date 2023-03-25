Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,989 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $91.37 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

