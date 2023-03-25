Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 2,268 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

