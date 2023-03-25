Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baxter International Trading Up 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.