Jason Reiman Sells 44 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

