Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
NYSE EMR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.