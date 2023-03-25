Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,364 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $119,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUI opened at $11.40 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

