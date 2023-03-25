Private Trust Co. NA Has $938,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.