Private Trust Co. NA Has $938,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

