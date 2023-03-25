Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $48,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
