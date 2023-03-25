610 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
