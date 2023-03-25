Private Trust Co. NA Sells 362 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

