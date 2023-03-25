Private Trust Co. NA Sells 377 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

