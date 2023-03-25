Private Trust Co. NA Sells 621 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

