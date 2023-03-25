Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $65,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

K opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

