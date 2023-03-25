Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,124,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

