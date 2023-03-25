Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 168,548 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,548 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $3,967,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

