Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,412 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,518,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $99.89 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

