Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.42 Billion Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,424,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.03) to £119 ($146.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

