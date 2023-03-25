Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,286,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

