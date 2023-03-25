Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,650 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,133,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

DFAI opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

