Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,868,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

