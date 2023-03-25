Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 20,937 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.22% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $3,313,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000.

NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $34.35 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

