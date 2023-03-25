Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,772,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

SBUX stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

