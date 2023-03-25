Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 758.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,060,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after buying an additional 536,905 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.