Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 212 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,258,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $475.99 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

