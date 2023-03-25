Webster Bank N. A. Sells 925 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83, a PEG ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

