Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.5 %

NFLX opened at $328.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.