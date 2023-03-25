Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $238,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $636.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $265.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

