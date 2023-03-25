Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.