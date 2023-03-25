Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.