Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

