Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 431 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $276.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

