Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Chubb by 19.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.