BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,035,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.80 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

