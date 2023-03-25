Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

