Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

