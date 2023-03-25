Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,311 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,456,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 197,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 109,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

