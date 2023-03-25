4,638 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,822,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Shares of META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.