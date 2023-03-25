1,686 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBIN opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

