Family Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JAVA opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $304.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

