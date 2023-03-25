Spring Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spring Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.