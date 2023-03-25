Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

