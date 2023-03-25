Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

