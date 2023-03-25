2,807 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,504,000. Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 684.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

