Family Asset Management LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $134,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

