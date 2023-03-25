Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE PMM opened at $6.25 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

