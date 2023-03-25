Family Asset Management LLC Invests $69,000 in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $2,201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $35.99 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $399.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

