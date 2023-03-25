Family Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,074,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $3,694,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $2,981,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

MLPX stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $983.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

