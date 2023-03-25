Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.