BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

